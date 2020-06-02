6168 Creekford Drive

Amenities

***Available Now *** Sweet 3BR 2BA ranch home features spacious room throughout! Enjoy a sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances and comfortably sized bedrooms. Enjoy a living room stone fireplace and one-car garage parking. The level fence yard is perfect for outdoor relaxation. You'll appreciate the close proximity to highways and shopping, come make this home yours. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.