Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6168 Creekford Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 1:50 PM

6168 Creekford Drive

6168 Creekford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6168 Creekford Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now *** Sweet 3BR 2BA ranch home features spacious room throughout! Enjoy a sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances and comfortably sized bedrooms. Enjoy a living room stone fireplace and one-car garage parking. The level fence yard is perfect for outdoor relaxation. You'll appreciate the close proximity to highways and shopping, come make this home yours. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6168 Creekford Drive have any available units?
6168 Creekford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6168 Creekford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6168 Creekford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6168 Creekford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6168 Creekford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6168 Creekford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6168 Creekford Drive offers parking.
Does 6168 Creekford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6168 Creekford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6168 Creekford Drive have a pool?
No, 6168 Creekford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6168 Creekford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6168 Creekford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6168 Creekford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6168 Creekford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6168 Creekford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6168 Creekford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

