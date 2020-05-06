All apartments in Redan
6078 Raintree Bnd

6078 Raintree Bend · No Longer Available
Location

6078 Raintree Bend, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6078 Raintree Bend
Lithonia, GA 30058

Bedrooms: 3
Baths:2.5

This beautiful two story home has lovely wood flooring throughout the main level. The living room overlooks the private front yard. The large kitchen has plenty of wood cabinets and an eat-in area. With a formal dining room and a large family room with fireplace that opens to the huge back deck, this home is perfect for entertaining. Bedrooms are nice sized and the master bedroom includes a beautiful picture window and full bath with large nautical window.
Enjoy American and international cuisine at the many nearby restaurants including: Tiffany's Restaurant, Chou Lee's, Fireside Restaurant, 5 Star Jamaican Restaurant, Las Colinas Mexican Restaurant and Hong Kong Garden Chinese Restaurant.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: County of Dekalb
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6078 Raintree Bnd have any available units?
6078 Raintree Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 6078 Raintree Bnd have?
Some of 6078 Raintree Bnd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6078 Raintree Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
6078 Raintree Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6078 Raintree Bnd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6078 Raintree Bnd is pet friendly.
Does 6078 Raintree Bnd offer parking?
No, 6078 Raintree Bnd does not offer parking.
Does 6078 Raintree Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6078 Raintree Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6078 Raintree Bnd have a pool?
No, 6078 Raintree Bnd does not have a pool.
Does 6078 Raintree Bnd have accessible units?
No, 6078 Raintree Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 6078 Raintree Bnd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6078 Raintree Bnd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6078 Raintree Bnd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6078 Raintree Bnd does not have units with air conditioning.

