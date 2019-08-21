6017 Happy Trails Ct

Amenities

6017 Happy Trails Court

Lithonia, GA 30058



Bedrooms: 5

Baths:3



Beautifully appointed home on a lovely cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan, 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths. The living room has a gorgeous fireplace. The large kitchen/dining room has lots of cabinets and french doors that lead to the large deck and private, fenced backyard. The master suite has a bay window, a walk-in closet and a garden tub with separate shower. A second, huge master bedroom downstairs has a ceiling fan and full bath. Other bedrooms enjoy ceiling fans and double closets. Plenty of eateries nearby including Chou Lee's Restaurant, Fireside Restaurant, 5 Star Jamaican Restaurant, Las Colinas Mexican Restaurant and Hong Kong Garden Chinese Restaurant.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: County of Dekalb

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.