Last updated June 30 2020 at 5:40 PM

5926 Bretton Woods Drive

5926 Bretton Woods Drive · (762) 220-3407
Location

5926 Bretton Woods Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,396

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Lithonia GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1/374 Sqft! This home has character and a very nice feel to it. Enjoy a private driveway leading to a two-car garage. A few steps up the porch will lead you inside to the Living room area complete with a fireplace! The vaulted ceilings are a nice touch too. The kitchen contains black appliances and plenty of counter space. The entire home is carpeted throughout and each room has its own feel. Lastly, you will enjoy the large upstairs patio deck offering a backyard view and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 Bretton Woods Drive have any available units?
5926 Bretton Woods Drive has a unit available for $1,396 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5926 Bretton Woods Drive have?
Some of 5926 Bretton Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 Bretton Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5926 Bretton Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 Bretton Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5926 Bretton Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5926 Bretton Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5926 Bretton Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 5926 Bretton Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 Bretton Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 Bretton Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 5926 Bretton Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5926 Bretton Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 5926 Bretton Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 Bretton Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 Bretton Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5926 Bretton Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5926 Bretton Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
