5926 Bretton Woods Drive

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Lithonia GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1/374 Sqft! This home has character and a very nice feel to it. Enjoy a private driveway leading to a two-car garage. A few steps up the porch will lead you inside to the Living room area complete with a fireplace! The vaulted ceilings are a nice touch too. The kitchen contains black appliances and plenty of counter space. The entire home is carpeted throughout and each room has its own feel. Lastly, you will enjoy the large upstairs patio deck offering a backyard view and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



