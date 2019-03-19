All apartments in Redan
5915 Seam Street

Location

5915 Seam Street, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5915 Seam Street have any available units?
5915 Seam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5915 Seam Street currently offering any rent specials?
5915 Seam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5915 Seam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5915 Seam Street is pet friendly.
Does 5915 Seam Street offer parking?
No, 5915 Seam Street does not offer parking.
Does 5915 Seam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5915 Seam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5915 Seam Street have a pool?
No, 5915 Seam Street does not have a pool.
Does 5915 Seam Street have accessible units?
No, 5915 Seam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5915 Seam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5915 Seam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5915 Seam Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5915 Seam Street does not have units with air conditioning.

