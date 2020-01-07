5802 Calico Ct.

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Situated in a cul de sac; this beautifully renovated split level 5 bed/2 bath home in Lithonia boasts an open kitchen with lots of cabinet space and updated appliances, cozy family room, newer carpet and paint, large laundry room and a full basement. This is a GREAT split level floor plan with two bedrooms upstairs and three bedrooms downstairs. The exterior of the home features a huge back yard with just the right amount of trees to give you plenty of privacy . Great for entertaining in the summer. Plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and churches of all faiths near by.



***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM



Qualifications:



No evictions or previous landlord debt within the past three years - five years.

No recent bankruptcies

Credit score of 500+

Must make 2 1/2 times the monthly rent

***Minimum 24-Month Lease. App Fee $49.50 per adult. Deposit min $1,350.00. ***



THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2019



***IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS PROPERTY VIA CRAIGSLIST, IT IS A SCAM POST. WE ARE LISTING THROUGH TRULIA, ZILLOW, HOTPADS AND RENTLY ONLY

PLEASE CALL 770-476-7650 OR EMAIL ALL BEST PROPERTIES MGMT CO. at allbestproperties@gmail.com BEFORE SENDING ANY FUNDS.***



***THERE IS A $30.00 TRASH UTILITY TO BE PAID MONTHLY AS ADDITIONAL RENT***

***PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY***

***WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***



***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM

1829 sqft 5/2