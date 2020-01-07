All apartments in Redan
5802 Calico Ct.

5802 Calico Court · No Longer Available
Location

5802 Calico Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Situated in a cul de sac; this beautifully renovated split level 5 bed/2 bath home in Lithonia boasts an open kitchen with lots of cabinet space and updated appliances, cozy family room, newer carpet and paint, large laundry room and a full basement. This is a GREAT split level floor plan with two bedrooms upstairs and three bedrooms downstairs. The exterior of the home features a huge back yard with just the right amount of trees to give you plenty of privacy . Great for entertaining in the summer. Plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and churches of all faiths near by.

***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM

Qualifications:

No evictions or previous landlord debt within the past three years - five years.
No recent bankruptcies
Credit score of 500+
Must make 2 1/2 times the monthly rent
***Minimum 24-Month Lease. App Fee $49.50 per adult. Deposit min $1,350.00. ***

THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2019

***IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS PROPERTY VIA CRAIGSLIST, IT IS A SCAM POST. WE ARE LISTING THROUGH TRULIA, ZILLOW, HOTPADS AND RENTLY ONLY
PLEASE CALL 770-476-7650 OR EMAIL ALL BEST PROPERTIES MGMT CO. at allbestproperties@gmail.com BEFORE SENDING ANY FUNDS.***

***THERE IS A $30.00 TRASH UTILITY TO BE PAID MONTHLY AS ADDITIONAL RENT***
***PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY***
***WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM
1829 sqft 5/2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5802 Calico Ct. have any available units?
5802 Calico Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5802 Calico Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5802 Calico Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 Calico Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 5802 Calico Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5802 Calico Ct. offer parking?
No, 5802 Calico Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 5802 Calico Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5802 Calico Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 Calico Ct. have a pool?
No, 5802 Calico Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5802 Calico Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5802 Calico Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5802 Calico Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5802 Calico Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5802 Calico Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5802 Calico Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

