5555 Marbut Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Charming end unit townhome that will give you a generous amont of space to move about, all while maintaining a cozy atmosphere. For those needing to commute or just want to enjoy the pleasures of the city, you will find the drive to Downtown Atlanta a breeze. With an open floor plan family time just got easier, share a family meal or gather in the great room for a movie or game night. Escape with a beverage after a long day and relax on the back deck amongst the wooded lot. Home has been updated and ready for a new family.