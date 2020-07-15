All apartments in Redan
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

5555 Marbut Rd

5555 Marbut Road · No Longer Available
Location

5555 Marbut Road, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming end unit townhome that will give you a generous amont of space to move about, all while maintaining a cozy atmosphere. For those needing to commute or just want to enjoy the pleasures of the city, you will find the drive to Downtown Atlanta a breeze. With an open floor plan family time just got easier, share a family meal or gather in the great room for a movie or game night. Escape with a beverage after a long day and relax on the back deck amongst the wooded lot. Home has been updated and ready for a new family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5555 Marbut Rd have any available units?
5555 Marbut Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5555 Marbut Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5555 Marbut Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5555 Marbut Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5555 Marbut Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5555 Marbut Rd offer parking?
No, 5555 Marbut Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5555 Marbut Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5555 Marbut Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5555 Marbut Rd have a pool?
No, 5555 Marbut Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5555 Marbut Rd have accessible units?
No, 5555 Marbut Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5555 Marbut Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5555 Marbut Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5555 Marbut Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5555 Marbut Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
