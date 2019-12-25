All apartments in Redan
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM

5514 Green Wing Pl

5514 Green Wing Place · No Longer Available
Location

5514 Green Wing Place, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch located on cul de sac. Easy access to schools, interstate and shopping. $996/month for 2-yr lease ONLY; $1,096/month for 1-yr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 Green Wing Pl have any available units?
5514 Green Wing Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5514 Green Wing Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5514 Green Wing Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 Green Wing Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5514 Green Wing Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5514 Green Wing Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5514 Green Wing Pl offers parking.
Does 5514 Green Wing Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 Green Wing Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 Green Wing Pl have a pool?
No, 5514 Green Wing Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5514 Green Wing Pl have accessible units?
No, 5514 Green Wing Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 Green Wing Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5514 Green Wing Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5514 Green Wing Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5514 Green Wing Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

