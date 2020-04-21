All apartments in Redan
5434 Biffle Downs Road

5434 Biffle Downs Road · No Longer Available
Location

5434 Biffle Downs Road, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Gorgeous 3BR 2.5BA home offers a covered front entrance and beautifully sized rooms with 1626 sq. ft. of total living space. Enjoy a large eat-in fully applianced kitchen, living room and enough bathrooms for all, this home has great curb appeal and with an inviting interior ambiance that says home! Come make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5434 Biffle Downs Road have any available units?
5434 Biffle Downs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5434 Biffle Downs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5434 Biffle Downs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5434 Biffle Downs Road pet-friendly?
No, 5434 Biffle Downs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5434 Biffle Downs Road offer parking?
No, 5434 Biffle Downs Road does not offer parking.
Does 5434 Biffle Downs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5434 Biffle Downs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5434 Biffle Downs Road have a pool?
No, 5434 Biffle Downs Road does not have a pool.
Does 5434 Biffle Downs Road have accessible units?
No, 5434 Biffle Downs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5434 Biffle Downs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5434 Biffle Downs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5434 Biffle Downs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5434 Biffle Downs Road does not have units with air conditioning.

