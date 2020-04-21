5434 Biffle Downs Road

Amenities

***Available Now*** Gorgeous 3BR 2.5BA home offers a covered front entrance and beautifully sized rooms with 1626 sq. ft. of total living space. Enjoy a large eat-in fully applianced kitchen, living room and enough bathrooms for all, this home has great curb appeal and with an inviting interior ambiance that says home! Come make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.