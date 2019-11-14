5295 Old Trail Circle

Amenities
***Available Now***More photos to come
Wonderful Split-level 3 BR 2 BA Home, Ready For You! Cozy Yet Spacious In Basement Family Room Boasts Hardwood Floors And A Floor To Ceiling Stone Decorative Fireplace. Cozy Living Room with Beautifull Kitchen With Appliances And Cozy Breakfast Nook.Three Spacious Bedrooms With Walk-in Closets. Private One-Car Garage. This Home Is Located On Corner of A Quiet Cul-de-sac And Is Just Minutes From Marta.
Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.
County: DeKalb;
Subdivision: Hidden Hills;
Sq Footage: 1428;
Yr Built: 1977;
Br: 3 / 2 Ba;
Schools:
Elementary: Shadow Rock;
Middle: Redan;
High: Redan;
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.