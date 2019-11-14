All apartments in Redan
Redan, GA
5295 Old Trail Circle
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

5295 Old Trail Circle

5295 Old Trail Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5295 Old Trail Circle, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now***More photos to come

Wonderful Split-level 3 BR 2 BA Home, Ready For You! Cozy Yet Spacious In Basement Family Room Boasts Hardwood Floors And A Floor To Ceiling Stone Decorative Fireplace. Cozy Living Room with Beautifull Kitchen With Appliances And Cozy Breakfast Nook.Three Spacious Bedrooms With Walk-in Closets. Private One-Car Garage. This Home Is Located On Corner of A Quiet Cul-de-sac And Is Just Minutes From Marta.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

County: DeKalb;

Subdivision: Hidden Hills;

Sq Footage: 1428;

Yr Built: 1977;

Br: 3 / 2 Ba;

Schools:

Elementary: Shadow Rock;

Middle: Redan;

High: Redan;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5295 Old Trail Circle have any available units?
5295 Old Trail Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5295 Old Trail Circle have?
Some of 5295 Old Trail Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5295 Old Trail Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5295 Old Trail Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5295 Old Trail Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5295 Old Trail Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5295 Old Trail Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5295 Old Trail Circle offers parking.
Does 5295 Old Trail Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5295 Old Trail Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5295 Old Trail Circle have a pool?
No, 5295 Old Trail Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5295 Old Trail Circle have accessible units?
No, 5295 Old Trail Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5295 Old Trail Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5295 Old Trail Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5295 Old Trail Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5295 Old Trail Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
