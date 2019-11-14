5295 Old Trail Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now***More photos to come



Wonderful Split-level 3 BR 2 BA Home, Ready For You! Cozy Yet Spacious In Basement Family Room Boasts Hardwood Floors And A Floor To Ceiling Stone Decorative Fireplace. Cozy Living Room with Beautifull Kitchen With Appliances And Cozy Breakfast Nook.Three Spacious Bedrooms With Walk-in Closets. Private One-Car Garage. This Home Is Located On Corner of A Quiet Cul-de-sac And Is Just Minutes From Marta.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



County: DeKalb;



Subdivision: Hidden Hills;



Sq Footage: 1428;



Yr Built: 1977;



Br: 3 / 2 Ba;



Schools:



Elementary: Shadow Rock;



Middle: Redan;



High: Redan;



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.