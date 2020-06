Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a fantastic home with 6 bed rooms and 2.5 baths. Completely renovated inside. New paint. New floors. Lots of space. Featuring a Great Master Suite with private master bath office and closet. Full size open kitchen with large nook. Living Room with fireplace and Dining Room. Private Back porch with nice view on wooded lot. Attached Car garage. Only a few minutes to shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. Quick access to major express ways.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.