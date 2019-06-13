All apartments in Redan
4749 Lost Colony
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

4749 Lost Colony

4749 Lost Colony Court · No Longer Available
Location

4749 Lost Colony Court, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
If you are looking for a great house in a great neighborhood, check this one out! Located in a very well established neighborhood, close to interstate access, and we provide the major kitchen appliances! It is worth checking out! - For more information please text - 7707072421
Easy to apply! Go to ParksideLeasing.com
Must provide proof of income, and make 3 times the rental amount
No evictions on credit report
No felony convictions
Every person in the home 18 and older are required to apply

(RLNE4884247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4749 Lost Colony have any available units?
4749 Lost Colony doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 4749 Lost Colony currently offering any rent specials?
4749 Lost Colony is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4749 Lost Colony pet-friendly?
No, 4749 Lost Colony is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 4749 Lost Colony offer parking?
No, 4749 Lost Colony does not offer parking.
Does 4749 Lost Colony have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4749 Lost Colony does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4749 Lost Colony have a pool?
No, 4749 Lost Colony does not have a pool.
Does 4749 Lost Colony have accessible units?
No, 4749 Lost Colony does not have accessible units.
Does 4749 Lost Colony have units with dishwashers?
No, 4749 Lost Colony does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4749 Lost Colony have units with air conditioning?
No, 4749 Lost Colony does not have units with air conditioning.
