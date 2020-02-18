4732 White Oak Path

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The renovations start at the entrance and continue throughout the home with a neutral color and professionally installed flooring. The updated kitchen provides a place to cook in style and comes fully equipped with a stainless appliance package, which are scheduled to be installed upon move in. The cabinets are painted in a classic white color and counter tops are granite which add to the sleek and clean look. The updates don't stop in the kitchen, they continue to the stylish bathrooms and carpeted bedrooms. For added appeal, this charming home features a stone fireplace that is ideally located in the corner to maximize floor space. Be sure to submit your application online at www.msrenewal.com for the opportunity to make this house your next home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.