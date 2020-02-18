All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 4732 White Oak Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
4732 White Oak Path
Last updated February 18 2020 at 6:30 PM

4732 White Oak Path

4732 White Oak Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4732 White Oak Path, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The renovations start at the entrance and continue throughout the home with a neutral color and professionally installed flooring. The updated kitchen provides a place to cook in style and comes fully equipped with a stainless appliance package, which are scheduled to be installed upon move in. The cabinets are painted in a classic white color and counter tops are granite which add to the sleek and clean look. The updates don't stop in the kitchen, they continue to the stylish bathrooms and carpeted bedrooms. For added appeal, this charming home features a stone fireplace that is ideally located in the corner to maximize floor space. Be sure to submit your application online at www.msrenewal.com for the opportunity to make this house your next home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 White Oak Path have any available units?
4732 White Oak Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 4732 White Oak Path have?
Some of 4732 White Oak Path's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4732 White Oak Path currently offering any rent specials?
4732 White Oak Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 White Oak Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 4732 White Oak Path is pet friendly.
Does 4732 White Oak Path offer parking?
No, 4732 White Oak Path does not offer parking.
Does 4732 White Oak Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4732 White Oak Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 White Oak Path have a pool?
No, 4732 White Oak Path does not have a pool.
Does 4732 White Oak Path have accessible units?
No, 4732 White Oak Path does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 White Oak Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 4732 White Oak Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4732 White Oak Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 4732 White Oak Path does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College