All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2593 Wellington Walk Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2593 Wellington Walk Place
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

2593 Wellington Walk Place

2593 Wellington Walk Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2593 Wellington Walk Place, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhome In Convenient Location!!!!!!!!!!! - This amazing 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse features carpet through out. Spacious family room and dining area. Great neighborhood and schools. Convenient to interstate, shopping, and transportation.

ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!!

Rent is $845.00
Deposit $1690.00 (Refundable)
- Two months of security deposits are required and must be collected upfront and before moving into the property.
- NO pets allowed. Penalty for allowing a pet into the unit is $500 per occurrence and owner reserves the right to modify or cancel the lease.
- We reserve the right to inspect the property at any time with proper notice.
- Any and all issues, problems and/or damage caused by the tenant, intentionally or unintentionally, must be fixed by the tenant or at the tenant's expense.
- Tenant must keep the property in excellent condition, inside and outside at all times.
- Tenant must abide by all HOA by-laws and guidelines. Also responsible for any fines issued due to tenant negligence.
- Eviction will be automatically processed if the tenant's rent payment is over 30 days late.
-Section 8 tenants are welcome to apply.

Application fee $35 per adult over 18 yrs.
Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com

HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769. Text for a faster response.

Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable employment(at least 90 days on the job), verifiable income earnings, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1939222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2593 Wellington Walk Place have any available units?
2593 Wellington Walk Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2593 Wellington Walk Place currently offering any rent specials?
2593 Wellington Walk Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2593 Wellington Walk Place pet-friendly?
No, 2593 Wellington Walk Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2593 Wellington Walk Place offer parking?
No, 2593 Wellington Walk Place does not offer parking.
Does 2593 Wellington Walk Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2593 Wellington Walk Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2593 Wellington Walk Place have a pool?
No, 2593 Wellington Walk Place does not have a pool.
Does 2593 Wellington Walk Place have accessible units?
No, 2593 Wellington Walk Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2593 Wellington Walk Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2593 Wellington Walk Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2593 Wellington Walk Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2593 Wellington Walk Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College