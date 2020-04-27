2593 Wellington Walk Place

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhome In Convenient Location!!!!!!!!!!! - This amazing 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse features carpet through out. Spacious family room and dining area. Great neighborhood and schools. Convenient to interstate, shopping, and transportation.



ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!!



Rent is $845.00

Deposit $1690.00 (Refundable)

- Two months of security deposits are required and must be collected upfront and before moving into the property.

- NO pets allowed. Penalty for allowing a pet into the unit is $500 per occurrence and owner reserves the right to modify or cancel the lease.

- We reserve the right to inspect the property at any time with proper notice.

- Any and all issues, problems and/or damage caused by the tenant, intentionally or unintentionally, must be fixed by the tenant or at the tenant's expense.

- Tenant must keep the property in excellent condition, inside and outside at all times.

- Tenant must abide by all HOA by-laws and guidelines. Also responsible for any fines issued due to tenant negligence.

- Eviction will be automatically processed if the tenant's rent payment is over 30 days late.

-Section 8 tenants are welcome to apply.



Application fee $35 per adult over 18 yrs.

Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com



HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!



For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769. Text for a faster response.



Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable employment(at least 90 days on the job), verifiable income earnings, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.



No Pets Allowed



