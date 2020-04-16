All apartments in Redan
2289 Cherokee Valley Drive

Location

2289 Cherokee Valley Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Just Reduced!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Newly renovated one level living in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open plan. Spacious family room with decorative fireplace, great for entertaining. elegant kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, and island. 3 spacious bedrooms including a master on the main with private updated bath. 1 car garage with fenced in back yard, perfect for pets. Hurry this home will go quickly. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

High school: Lithonia High School
Middle school: Lithonia Middle School
Elementary school: Panola Way Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive have any available units?
2289 Cherokee Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive have?
Some of 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2289 Cherokee Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2289 Cherokee Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
