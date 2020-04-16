2289 Cherokee Valley Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Just Reduced!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Newly renovated one level living in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open plan. Spacious family room with decorative fireplace, great for entertaining. elegant kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, and island. 3 spacious bedrooms including a master on the main with private updated bath. 1 car garage with fenced in back yard, perfect for pets. Hurry this home will go quickly. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



High school: Lithonia High School

Middle school: Lithonia Middle School

Elementary school: Panola Way Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.