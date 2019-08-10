2281 Rambling Way

Amenities

bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities

Cozy & Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located In Lithonia GA - This is a Beautiful home with high vaulted ceilings, garden tub in the master bedroom suite. Features ample closet space throughout, and the soft touch of grey gives the home a cozy and warm feeling. Easy access and convenient to Interstate and shopping.



This home won't long at $1,150.00 a month!



For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769. Text for a faster response.



Go to our website www.mmgmgt.com click on available properties to apply.

Application fee $35.00/per adult (18 & over) online.



Rent is $1,150.00 per month.

Security Deposit 1,150.00.

Both Rent & Security Deposit due prior to move in.



Qualified applicants should have verifiable income, no previous evictions, no criminal background, earn 3x the monthly rent, good verifiable rental history and be able to pay one month's rent and one month's security deposit upon move in. No current or recent bankruptcy, and no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months.



(RLNE3650259)