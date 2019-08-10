All apartments in Redan
Redan, GA
2281 Rambling Way
Last updated August 10 2019

2281 Rambling Way

2281 Rambling Way · No Longer Available
Location

2281 Rambling Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
Cozy & Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located In Lithonia GA - This is a Beautiful home with high vaulted ceilings, garden tub in the master bedroom suite. Features ample closet space throughout, and the soft touch of grey gives the home a cozy and warm feeling. Easy access and convenient to Interstate and shopping.

This home won't long at $1,150.00 a month!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769. Text for a faster response.

Go to our website www.mmgmgt.com click on available properties to apply.
Application fee $35.00/per adult (18 & over) online.

Rent is $1,150.00 per month.
Security Deposit 1,150.00.
Both Rent & Security Deposit due prior to move in.

Qualified applicants should have verifiable income, no previous evictions, no criminal background, earn 3x the monthly rent, good verifiable rental history and be able to pay one month's rent and one month's security deposit upon move in. No current or recent bankruptcy, and no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months.

(RLNE3650259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2281 Rambling Way have any available units?
2281 Rambling Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2281 Rambling Way currently offering any rent specials?
2281 Rambling Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2281 Rambling Way pet-friendly?
No, 2281 Rambling Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2281 Rambling Way offer parking?
No, 2281 Rambling Way does not offer parking.
Does 2281 Rambling Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2281 Rambling Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2281 Rambling Way have a pool?
No, 2281 Rambling Way does not have a pool.
Does 2281 Rambling Way have accessible units?
No, 2281 Rambling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2281 Rambling Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2281 Rambling Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2281 Rambling Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2281 Rambling Way does not have units with air conditioning.
