Redan, GA
2212 Lowtrail Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2212 Lowtrail Court

2212 Lowtrail Court · No Longer Available
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

2212 Lowtrail Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***RECEIVE $250 GIFT CARD IF MOVE IN BY NOVEMBER 30; ALSO SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952

Stop The Car! You Will Love This Adorable 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With 2 Decks On Back Of Home, One A Private Deck. Great Open Plan With Plenty Of Natural Light, Perfect For Entertaining With Nice Kitchen That Opens To Dining Room And Flows Into Living Area. Downstairs Are The Huge Master With Private Bath And An Extra Room That Could Be Used As A 4th Bedroom. Nice Level Backyard In The Quiet Neighborhood. Hurry You Will Not Want To Miss This One! This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County:Dekalb;
Subdivision: Wellborn Heights;
Sq. Footage:1538;
Year Built: 1987;
Beds 4 Baths:2;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Panola Way;
Middle School: Lithonia;
High School: Lithonia;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1987
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Lowtrail Court have any available units?
2212 Lowtrail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2212 Lowtrail Court currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Lowtrail Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Lowtrail Court pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Lowtrail Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2212 Lowtrail Court offer parking?
No, 2212 Lowtrail Court does not offer parking.
Does 2212 Lowtrail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Lowtrail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Lowtrail Court have a pool?
No, 2212 Lowtrail Court does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Lowtrail Court have accessible units?
No, 2212 Lowtrail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Lowtrail Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 Lowtrail Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Lowtrail Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 Lowtrail Court does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

