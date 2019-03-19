2212 Lowtrail Court

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***RECEIVE $250 GIFT CARD IF MOVE IN BY NOVEMBER 30; ALSO SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952



Stop The Car! You Will Love This Adorable 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With 2 Decks On Back Of Home, One A Private Deck. Great Open Plan With Plenty Of Natural Light, Perfect For Entertaining With Nice Kitchen That Opens To Dining Room And Flows Into Living Area. Downstairs Are The Huge Master With Private Bath And An Extra Room That Could Be Used As A 4th Bedroom. Nice Level Backyard In The Quiet Neighborhood. Hurry You Will Not Want To Miss This One! This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County:Dekalb;

Subdivision: Wellborn Heights;

Sq. Footage:1538;

Year Built: 1987;

Beds 4 Baths:2;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Panola Way;

Middle School: Lithonia;

High School: Lithonia;

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Smoking: No



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.