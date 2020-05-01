All apartments in Redan
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

2106 Singer Way

2106 Singer Way · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Singer Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
SO MUCH SPACE! 3 bedroom 3 bath Split Level with full finished basement and large family room with fireplace. Upper level features open bright floor plan and wooden deck overlooking private back yard. Close to highway and park! This is a MUST SEE!! Schedule a tour at www.rently.com For additional details call or text Theresa Sands at (470) 356-5632.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Singer Way have any available units?
2106 Singer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2106 Singer Way have?
Some of 2106 Singer Way's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Singer Way currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Singer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Singer Way pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Singer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2106 Singer Way offer parking?
No, 2106 Singer Way does not offer parking.
Does 2106 Singer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Singer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Singer Way have a pool?
Yes, 2106 Singer Way has a pool.
Does 2106 Singer Way have accessible units?
No, 2106 Singer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Singer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Singer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 Singer Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 Singer Way does not have units with air conditioning.

