2106 Singer Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

SO MUCH SPACE! 3 bedroom 3 bath Split Level with full finished basement and large family room with fireplace. Upper level features open bright floor plan and wooden deck overlooking private back yard. Close to highway and park! This is a MUST SEE!! Schedule a tour at www.rently.com For additional details call or text Theresa Sands at (470) 356-5632.