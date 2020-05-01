SO MUCH SPACE! 3 bedroom 3 bath Split Level with full finished basement and large family room with fireplace. Upper level features open bright floor plan and wooden deck overlooking private back yard. Close to highway and park! This is a MUST SEE!! Schedule a tour at www.rently.com For additional details call or text Theresa Sands at (470) 356-5632.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2106 Singer Way have any available units?
2106 Singer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2106 Singer Way have?
Some of 2106 Singer Way's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Singer Way currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Singer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.