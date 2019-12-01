All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2091 Mallard Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2091 Mallard Way
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

2091 Mallard Way

2091 Mallard Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2091 Mallard Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available !! - Fireplace in Living Room, Master on Main, Central Heat & Air, Major kitchen appliances included, bonus room upstairs. Enjoy evenings on the deck in this great home in Dekalb county

Easy to apply! Go to ParksideLeasing.com
Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount
No evictions on credit report
No felony convictions
Every person in the home, 18 years old and older, are required to apply
Pets accepted on an individual basis, pet deposit will apply

(RLNE5000064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2091 Mallard Way have any available units?
2091 Mallard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2091 Mallard Way have?
Some of 2091 Mallard Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2091 Mallard Way currently offering any rent specials?
2091 Mallard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2091 Mallard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2091 Mallard Way is pet friendly.
Does 2091 Mallard Way offer parking?
No, 2091 Mallard Way does not offer parking.
Does 2091 Mallard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2091 Mallard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2091 Mallard Way have a pool?
No, 2091 Mallard Way does not have a pool.
Does 2091 Mallard Way have accessible units?
No, 2091 Mallard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2091 Mallard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2091 Mallard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2091 Mallard Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2091 Mallard Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College