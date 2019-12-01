2091 Mallard Way

Amenities
Now available !! - Fireplace in Living Room, Master on Main, Central Heat & Air, Major kitchen appliances included, bonus room upstairs. Enjoy evenings on the deck in this great home in Dekalb county
Easy to apply! Go to ParksideLeasing.com
Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount
No evictions on credit report
No felony convictions
Every person in the home, 18 years old and older, are required to apply
Pets accepted on an individual basis, pet deposit will apply
(RLNE5000064)