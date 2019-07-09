2078 Marbut Lane

Amenities

Lovely, updated home in Lithonia, GA! The living room features a wood burning fireplace, which is enhanced by a floor to ceiling brick wall, is perfect for those chilly nights that you will be able to enjoy while staying warm and cozy. The living room adjoins the dining room, where you will have access to the fenced back yard. The kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances - stove, fridge, and dishwasher (to be delivered upon move in). As a bonus, the counter tops are remodeled with granite so you can cook in style! This home has a lot to offer and won't last long so we invite you to tour our website and apply on line at www.msrenewal.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.