All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2078 Marbut Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2078 Marbut Lane
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:54 PM

2078 Marbut Lane

2078 Marbut Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2078 Marbut Lane, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely, updated home in Lithonia, GA! The living room features a wood burning fireplace, which is enhanced by a floor to ceiling brick wall, is perfect for those chilly nights that you will be able to enjoy while staying warm and cozy. The living room adjoins the dining room, where you will have access to the fenced back yard. The kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances - stove, fridge, and dishwasher (to be delivered upon move in). As a bonus, the counter tops are remodeled with granite so you can cook in style! This home has a lot to offer and won't last long so we invite you to tour our website and apply on line at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2078 Marbut Lane have any available units?
2078 Marbut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2078 Marbut Lane have?
Some of 2078 Marbut Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2078 Marbut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2078 Marbut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 Marbut Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2078 Marbut Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2078 Marbut Lane offer parking?
No, 2078 Marbut Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2078 Marbut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2078 Marbut Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 Marbut Lane have a pool?
No, 2078 Marbut Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2078 Marbut Lane have accessible units?
No, 2078 Marbut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 Marbut Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2078 Marbut Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2078 Marbut Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2078 Marbut Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College