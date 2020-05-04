1990 Lown Farm Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Pre-Schedule Showings for May 1, 2020. Large Split Level 5 Bdrm /3B. Open Floor Plan. Spacious Bedrooms, Freshly Painted, New Carpet. Upper Level Features Family Room w/Fireplace, Separate Dining Area, Open Kitchen, Master Bed/Bath, Two Spacious Junior Bedrooms w/Full Bath. Lower Level Features Two Bedrooms, Full Bath, Den and Laundry Room. Home Also Features Large Deck off Kitchen and 2-Car Auto Garage. Access Rently.com for Self-Showing. Applications at CasaFinaManagement.com, Select "Tenants", Select "Apply Online"

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.