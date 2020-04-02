1759 Canberra Dr

Amenities

****HUGE TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME!!!****MOVE-IN READY!!!****MUST SEE!!! - ****NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED***BRAND NEW LISTING!!! SPACIOUS HOME WON'T LAST LONG!!!! Ready for IMMEDIATE Move-in!!! Don't hesitate to take advantage of this AWESOME home with a great open and spacious ranch floor plan. This 4br/2.5ba home has lovely hardwood floors throughout with carpeting in the bedrooms. The open foyer welcomes you into the LARGE family room with a brick fireplace, lots of windows for natural light, and a view to the open, formal dining area. The dining room leads to the HUGE eat-in kitchen with custom made cabinets, stainless steel appliances and sliding doors that lead out to the double patio that overlooks the backyard. All of the bedrooms are a nice size. You will be minutes away from schools, shopping, major highways, Wal-Mart and Stone Mountain Park. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Call TODAY to schedule a viewing!! Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!!****



(RLNE4705913)