Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:58 PM

1716 Tree Line Road

1716 Tree Line Road · (678) 380-1000
Location

1716 Tree Line Road, Redan, GA 30058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
*** Available Now .***

You will love this great home in quiet neighborhood that features 1,828 sq. ft of living space which includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a sunny applianced kitchen with a pantry, a bright living room/dining room combination and a terrace level with a large family room, half bath and door to a private patio in a nice wooded backyard. Hurry this home will not last! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Elementary school: Redan Elementary;

Middle school: Redan Middle;

High school: Redan High;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Tree Line Road have any available units?
1716 Tree Line Road has a unit available for $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1716 Tree Line Road currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Tree Line Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Tree Line Road pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Tree Line Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1716 Tree Line Road offer parking?
No, 1716 Tree Line Road does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Tree Line Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Tree Line Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Tree Line Road have a pool?
No, 1716 Tree Line Road does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Tree Line Road have accessible units?
No, 1716 Tree Line Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Tree Line Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Tree Line Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Tree Line Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Tree Line Road does not have units with air conditioning.
