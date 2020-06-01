1716 Tree Line Road

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

*** Available Now .***



You will love this great home in quiet neighborhood that features 1,828 sq. ft of living space which includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a sunny applianced kitchen with a pantry, a bright living room/dining room combination and a terrace level with a large family room, half bath and door to a private patio in a nice wooded backyard. Hurry this home will not last! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Elementary school: Redan Elementary;



Middle school: Redan Middle;



High school: Redan High;

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Schedule a Self Showing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.