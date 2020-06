Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

If you're moving to Lithonia, GA, this great property could be your new rental. This single-family home can be found at 1670 Duren Fields Way in the 30058 area of Lithonia. You'll appreciate the great design of this 4 bedroom 3 bath rental and additional features like hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookup, and cable outlets. With this great space, you'll feel right at home. Contact us to schedule a tour.