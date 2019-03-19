All apartments in Redan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1629 Creekford Way

1629 Creekford Way · No Longer Available
Location

1629 Creekford Way, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now!

View TODAY between the hours of 8a-8p! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/665131 (Rently Barcode 1184107)

This adorable three bed, two bath ranch in Stone Mountain sits on a large, level corner lot with a fully fenced backyard. Some of the features of this house include wall to wall carpet, a combined living room-dining room, a family room and an attached garage.

Interior pictures soon to come...

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable. When applying, please attach ID, Social Security Card, and Proof of Income to your application.

Section 8 accepted on this property. Contact your housing authority to verify if voucher will cover this property. Please list your housing voucher and voucher amount under additional income when applying.

Rental Qualifications:
• Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
• No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years
• No Open Bankruptcies
• Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
• Please contact office regarding pet policy for this property.

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p. We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1629 Creekford Way is currently being rented for $1050/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com. Rent and Deposit amounts are non-negotiable.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 Creekford Way have any available units?
1629 Creekford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1629 Creekford Way currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Creekford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Creekford Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 Creekford Way is pet friendly.
Does 1629 Creekford Way offer parking?
Yes, 1629 Creekford Way offers parking.
Does 1629 Creekford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 Creekford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Creekford Way have a pool?
No, 1629 Creekford Way does not have a pool.
Does 1629 Creekford Way have accessible units?
No, 1629 Creekford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Creekford Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 Creekford Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1629 Creekford Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1629 Creekford Way does not have units with air conditioning.

