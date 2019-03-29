All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1628 Canberra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1628 Canberra Drive
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:53 PM

1628 Canberra Drive

1628 Canberra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1628 Canberra Drive, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Canberra Drive have any available units?
1628 Canberra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1628 Canberra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Canberra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Canberra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 Canberra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1628 Canberra Drive offer parking?
No, 1628 Canberra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1628 Canberra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Canberra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Canberra Drive have a pool?
No, 1628 Canberra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Canberra Drive have accessible units?
No, 1628 Canberra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Canberra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 Canberra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1628 Canberra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1628 Canberra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College