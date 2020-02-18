All apartments in Redan
Last updated February 18 2020 at 6:30 PM

1401 Mill Lake Circle

1401 Mill Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Mill Lake Circle, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Mill Lake Circle have any available units?
1401 Mill Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1401 Mill Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Mill Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Mill Lake Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Mill Lake Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Mill Lake Circle offer parking?
No, 1401 Mill Lake Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Mill Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Mill Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Mill Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 1401 Mill Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Mill Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 1401 Mill Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Mill Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Mill Lake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Mill Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Mill Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
