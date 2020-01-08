All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:29 AM

2727 Lost Lakes Drive

2727 Lost Lakes Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Lost Lakes Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 4 bed, 2.5 baths, 2,852 sq. ft. home in Power Springs, GA! Huge living room opens to gorgeous island kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counters. Elegant dining room. Over-sized master suite features with garden tub with stain glass window and his and her walk-in closets. Beautiful secondary rooms. Large private back yard. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Lost Lakes Drive have any available units?
2727 Lost Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2727 Lost Lakes Drive have?
Some of 2727 Lost Lakes Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Lost Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Lost Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Lost Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 Lost Lakes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2727 Lost Lakes Drive offer parking?
No, 2727 Lost Lakes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2727 Lost Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Lost Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Lost Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 2727 Lost Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Lost Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 2727 Lost Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Lost Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Lost Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2727 Lost Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2727 Lost Lakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

