7 Sandy Point Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Live at Lake Shore in this 4 bedroom! - Property Id: 283786



More photos coming soon. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus a bonus room is available in Lake Shore! Open floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors downstairs in the main living area. Master bedroom and bathroom are located downstairs. Two additional bedrooms, bonus room, laundry room and full bathroom located upstairs. Back yard is fenced in. Community amentities include a pool and playground!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283786

No Pets Allowed



