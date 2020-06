Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

5 Beacon Lane Available 07/01/20 **Available July 1st** 3 bedroom 2 bath Port Wentworth home. - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Newport Subdivision in Port Wentworth.



**Qualifications**

- Credit Check (must be a 625 or higher)

- 2 Years Rental Reference

- Background Check

- NO previous evictions or money owed to previous landlords.

- NO Dispossessories Warrants

- Income must be at least 3 times the amount of Rent.

- Applicants with Evictions or Bankruptcies in the last 5 years are unlikely to be approved and discouraged from applying.

- All Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE

We DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 - NO SECTION 8



(RLNE5848813)