Amenities
36 Hasty Point Rd. Available 08/03/20 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms with Loft/Bonus Area in Rice Creek - Newer 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a fenced yard that backs up to community green space. This home features an open floor plan, stainless appliances with a breakfast area, and a separate dining area. There is a guest bedroom on the first floor with a full bathroom. Master, laundry, and two larger bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. This home also features an oversized loft/bonus area perfect for a second living space. Community pool, playground, exercise facility, and clubhouse within walking distance. Available on Aug 3rd, 2020. Call or text Ron for an appointment. 912-247-3111. Please note that pictures are older and have been painted since taken.
(RLNE3805579)