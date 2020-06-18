All apartments in Port Wentworth
Find more places like 36 Hasty Point Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Wentworth, GA
/
36 Hasty Point Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

36 Hasty Point Rd.

36 Hasty Pond Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Wentworth
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

36 Hasty Pond Road, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
36 Hasty Point Rd. Available 08/03/20 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms with Loft/Bonus Area in Rice Creek - Newer 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a fenced yard that backs up to community green space. This home features an open floor plan, stainless appliances with a breakfast area, and a separate dining area. There is a guest bedroom on the first floor with a full bathroom. Master, laundry, and two larger bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. This home also features an oversized loft/bonus area perfect for a second living space. Community pool, playground, exercise facility, and clubhouse within walking distance. Available on Aug 3rd, 2020. Call or text Ron for an appointment. 912-247-3111. Please note that pictures are older and have been painted since taken.

(RLNE3805579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Hasty Point Rd. have any available units?
36 Hasty Point Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Wentworth, GA.
What amenities does 36 Hasty Point Rd. have?
Some of 36 Hasty Point Rd.'s amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Hasty Point Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
36 Hasty Point Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Hasty Point Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Hasty Point Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 36 Hasty Point Rd. offer parking?
No, 36 Hasty Point Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 36 Hasty Point Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Hasty Point Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Hasty Point Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 36 Hasty Point Rd. has a pool.
Does 36 Hasty Point Rd. have accessible units?
No, 36 Hasty Point Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Hasty Point Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Hasty Point Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Hasty Point Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Hasty Point Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd
Port Wentworth, GA 31407
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road
Port Wentworth, GA 31407

Similar Pages

Port Wentworth 1 BedroomsPort Wentworth 2 Bedrooms
Port Wentworth 3 BedroomsPort Wentworth Accessible Apartments
Port Wentworth Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAPort Royal, SC
Walthourville, GAHinesville, GAHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GAStatesboro, GAMidway, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University