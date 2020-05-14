All apartments in Port Wentworth
26 Cherry St

Location

26 Cherry St, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
2 story 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with an upstairs loft and a 3 car garage. Available July 17, 2020. A 2 story foyer greets you upon entering the home with a hardwood staircase. The kitchen hosts ample counter space, island, pantry, and new stainless appliances. The master bedroom is downstairs and has a walk-in closet. The master bathroom was a walk-in shower and a separate water closet. There is also a covered patio off of the family room downstairs with a wooded view. There is a 1/2 bath just off the foyer area. Upstairs you will find a loft space overlooking the foyer, 2 bedrooms, laundry room, and full bath. The 3 car garage is a big plus with lots of space. The community has a large pool with a slide, a dog park, a playground, a walking track, a large area for soccer with goals. This community is close to shopping and Rice Creek School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Cherry St have any available units?
26 Cherry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Wentworth, GA.
What amenities does 26 Cherry St have?
Some of 26 Cherry St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Cherry St currently offering any rent specials?
26 Cherry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Cherry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Cherry St is pet friendly.
Does 26 Cherry St offer parking?
Yes, 26 Cherry St offers parking.
Does 26 Cherry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Cherry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Cherry St have a pool?
Yes, 26 Cherry St has a pool.
Does 26 Cherry St have accessible units?
No, 26 Cherry St does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Cherry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Cherry St has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Cherry St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26 Cherry St has units with air conditioning.
