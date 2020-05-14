26 Cherry St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

2 story 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with an upstairs loft and a 3 car garage. Available July 17, 2020. A 2 story foyer greets you upon entering the home with a hardwood staircase. The kitchen hosts ample counter space, island, pantry, and new stainless appliances. The master bedroom is downstairs and has a walk-in closet. The master bathroom was a walk-in shower and a separate water closet. There is also a covered patio off of the family room downstairs with a wooded view. There is a 1/2 bath just off the foyer area. Upstairs you will find a loft space overlooking the foyer, 2 bedrooms, laundry room, and full bath. The 3 car garage is a big plus with lots of space. The community has a large pool with a slide, a dog park, a playground, a walking track, a large area for soccer with goals. This community is close to shopping and Rice Creek School.