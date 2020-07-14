Carlyle at Godley Station

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 is standard, security deposit can increase vased on credit and rental history
Move-in Fees: $45 water set up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $7.00 monthly pest control
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 for one pet, $450 for two pets
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $10 per month, per pet
restrictions: Please request information on specific breeds. We have a weight limit of 75 pounds.