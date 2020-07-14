All apartments in Pooler
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:10 AM

Carlyle at Godley Station

385 Godley Station Blvd · (912) 244-7821
Location

385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1302 · Avail. Jul 24

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 10206 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 7209 · Avail. Aug 8

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7306 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Unit 8206 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carlyle at Godley Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
The Carlyle at Godley Station is a luxury, garden style, gated community that resides in the heart of Godley Station in Pooler, Georgia.\n\nThis contemporary apartment community offers high-end amenities and open floor plans with sunroom options. These expertly designed interiors include walk-in closets, sundecks and storage space. Our price advantage units are perfect for residents on a budget with units that have large square footage to accommodate a variety of living situations.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 is standard, security deposit can increase vased on credit and rental history
Move-in Fees: $45 water set up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $7.00 monthly pest control
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 for one pet, $450 for two pets
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $10 per month, per pet
restrictions: Please request information on specific breeds. We have a weight limit of 75 pounds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carlyle at Godley Station have any available units?
Carlyle at Godley Station has 6 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Carlyle at Godley Station have?
Some of Carlyle at Godley Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlyle at Godley Station currently offering any rent specials?
Carlyle at Godley Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carlyle at Godley Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Carlyle at Godley Station is pet friendly.
Does Carlyle at Godley Station offer parking?
Yes, Carlyle at Godley Station offers parking.
Does Carlyle at Godley Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carlyle at Godley Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlyle at Godley Station have a pool?
Yes, Carlyle at Godley Station has a pool.
Does Carlyle at Godley Station have accessible units?
Yes, Carlyle at Godley Station has accessible units.
Does Carlyle at Godley Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carlyle at Godley Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Carlyle at Godley Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carlyle at Godley Station has units with air conditioning.
