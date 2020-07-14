Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving playground

The Carlyle at Godley Station is a luxury, garden style, gated community that resides in the heart of Godley Station in Pooler, Georgia.



This contemporary apartment community offers high-end amenities and open floor plans with sunroom options. These expertly designed interiors include walk-in closets, sundecks and storage space. Our price advantage units are perfect for residents on a budget with units that have large square footage to accommodate a variety of living situations.