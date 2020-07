Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym playground pool internet access online portal tennis court yoga elevator garage parking on-site laundry bbq/grill business center hot tub

At The Atlantic Peachtree Corners discover beautiful pine forest surroundings, huge & newly renovated floor plans and exceptional amenities in this distinctively unique apartment community. The Atlantic Peachtree Corners is quietly nestled amidst 52 acres of lush wooded surroundings, yet just minutes away from some of Atlanta's most prominent business, education and entertainment districts. it's a place where you can enjoy a serene or active lifestyle right outside your front door.