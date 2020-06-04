All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
7082 MURPHY JOY LANE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

7082 MURPHY JOY LANE

7082 Murphy Joy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7082 Murphy Joy Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA 30360

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 03/25/20 Spacious townhouse closer to perimeter. - Property Id: 29699

A beautiful three bedroom, two and a half bath traditional town home located in Flanigan Village Town homes community. Easy access to Peach tree Industrial Boulevard, I-285/85, local restaurants, hospitals, and shopping. Beautiful wall paintings. Private front and rear entrances, a patio and a laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Water, sewer and trash collection are included in rent. Open floor plan with hardwood floor throughout main family room, new carpet on the second level and all new interior paint.

For more information, please call at (404)547-7644.

Available for March 25, 2020 occupancy with a minimum of one-year lease, and $2,000 security deposit. No pets allowed. Applicant pays for background checks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/29699
Property Id 29699

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5574557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE have any available units?
7082 MURPHY JOY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE have?
Some of 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7082 MURPHY JOY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE offer parking?
No, 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE have a pool?
No, 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE have accessible units?
No, 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7082 MURPHY JOY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Peachtree Corners 1 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree Corners 3 BedroomsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Parking
Peachtree Corners Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College