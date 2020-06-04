6473 Meadow Rue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

NEWLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME IN PEACHTREE CORNERS. Move in Ready!! Pet Friendly



HOUSE: New Everything ! New Kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted interior and exterior, new flooring, renovated bathrooms and new light fixtures. New HVAC System and Water Heater. Private backyard with a large deck and tool shed and 2 designated parking spots with additional parking across the street.

Location : Off Holcomb Bridge Road , easy access to I-285 and GA 400 and is convenient to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment.