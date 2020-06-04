All apartments in Peachtree Corners
6473 Meadow Rue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

6473 Meadow Rue

6473 Meadow Rue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6473 Meadow Rue Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NEWLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME IN PEACHTREE CORNERS. Move in Ready!! Pet Friendly

HOUSE: New Everything ! New Kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted interior and exterior, new flooring, renovated bathrooms and new light fixtures. New HVAC System and Water Heater. Private backyard with a large deck and tool shed and 2 designated parking spots with additional parking across the street.
Location : Off Holcomb Bridge Road , easy access to I-285 and GA 400 and is convenient to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6473 Meadow Rue have any available units?
6473 Meadow Rue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 6473 Meadow Rue have?
Some of 6473 Meadow Rue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6473 Meadow Rue currently offering any rent specials?
6473 Meadow Rue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6473 Meadow Rue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6473 Meadow Rue is pet friendly.
Does 6473 Meadow Rue offer parking?
Yes, 6473 Meadow Rue offers parking.
Does 6473 Meadow Rue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6473 Meadow Rue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6473 Meadow Rue have a pool?
No, 6473 Meadow Rue does not have a pool.
Does 6473 Meadow Rue have accessible units?
No, 6473 Meadow Rue does not have accessible units.
Does 6473 Meadow Rue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6473 Meadow Rue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6473 Meadow Rue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6473 Meadow Rue has units with air conditioning.

