Peachtree Corners, GA
6473 Klinect Court - D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

6473 Klinect Court - D

6473 Klinect Court · (678) 646-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6473 Klinect Court, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
CONDO | TOWNHOME UNIT #D. GREAT LOCATION, RIGHT OFF HOLCOLMB BRIDGE ROAD / SPALDING DRIVE.

For more information, please go to: https://atlanta.management/6473-klinect-court

Resident still living in the property, please DON'T DISTURB. Must schedule appointment at any time that is good for you and your family. Call Today to view the property.

2 spaces to park your car under in well lighted area in front of home-New Ceiling Fans, Central Heat and Air Conditioning, new carpet, new appliances and paint. TOTAL PRIVACY!! Great place to live.

WE PAY FOR YARD WORK, TRASH!! A FANTASTIC DEAL...JUST ASK THE CURRENT RESIDENTS THERE.

For more information, please go to:

https://atlanta.management/6473-klinect-court

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6473 Klinect Court - D have any available units?
6473 Klinect Court - D has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6473 Klinect Court - D have?
Some of 6473 Klinect Court - D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6473 Klinect Court - D currently offering any rent specials?
6473 Klinect Court - D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6473 Klinect Court - D pet-friendly?
No, 6473 Klinect Court - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 6473 Klinect Court - D offer parking?
Yes, 6473 Klinect Court - D does offer parking.
Does 6473 Klinect Court - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6473 Klinect Court - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6473 Klinect Court - D have a pool?
No, 6473 Klinect Court - D does not have a pool.
Does 6473 Klinect Court - D have accessible units?
No, 6473 Klinect Court - D does not have accessible units.
Does 6473 Klinect Court - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6473 Klinect Court - D has units with dishwashers.
Does 6473 Klinect Court - D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6473 Klinect Court - D has units with air conditioning.
