6473 Klinect Court - D

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage internet access

CONDO | TOWNHOME UNIT #D. GREAT LOCATION, RIGHT OFF HOLCOLMB BRIDGE ROAD / SPALDING DRIVE.



For more information, please go to: https://atlanta.management/6473-klinect-court



Resident still living in the property, please DON'T DISTURB. Must schedule appointment at any time that is good for you and your family. Call Today to view the property.



2 spaces to park your car under in well lighted area in front of home-New Ceiling Fans, Central Heat and Air Conditioning, new carpet, new appliances and paint. TOTAL PRIVACY!! Great place to live.



WE PAY FOR YARD WORK, TRASH!! A FANTASTIC DEAL...JUST ASK THE CURRENT RESIDENTS THERE.



