6473 Klinect Court - D

Amenities
CONDO | TOWNHOME UNIT #D. GREAT LOCATION, RIGHT OFF HOLCOLMB BRIDGE ROAD / SPALDING DRIVE.
For more information, please go to: https://atlanta.management/6473-klinect-court
Resident still living in the property, please DON'T DISTURB. Must schedule appointment at any time that is good for you and your family. Call Today to view the property.
2 spaces to park your car under in well lighted area in front of home-New Ceiling Fans, Central Heat and Air Conditioning, new carpet, new appliances and paint. TOTAL PRIVACY!! Great place to live.
WE PAY FOR YARD WORK, TRASH!! A FANTASTIC DEAL...JUST ASK THE CURRENT RESIDENTS THERE.
For more information, please go to:
https://atlanta.management/6473-klinect-court