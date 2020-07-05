6316 Views Trce

Amenities

Welcome Home! Stunning 3 Bedroom in Lovely Peachtree Corners! - Spotless tri-level 3bed/3bath in Peachtree Corners! Open floor plan Abundant natural light Neutral paint throughout Spacious fireside family room Oversized deck Eat-in granite kitchen with pantry Stainless Steel appliances Great roommate floor plan 3rd bedroom/office Half bath Laundry room Walk out to private patio/backyard on the lower level. Upstairs find a sizable master and guest suite both with ensuites & walk-in closets. Convenient to freeways plus shopping/dining at the Forum. A must see! Contact Us For a Showing Today Apply Now! Not Accepting Housing at this Time. No Pets Allowed Call Showing Hero 24 hours a day to schedule a self-showing