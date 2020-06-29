5831 Terrace Bend Way, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Gated community.Brand New Town home for Rent. Fabulous Chef's Kitchen with White Cabinets and Granite Counter Tops. End unit gets you extra windows. All Hardwood Floors in Main level. Hallways and Stairs are Hardwood floor. Master Suite with Large Spa Shower with His/Her Sink. Terrace level with Full bath. Extended Deck. Swim and Fire-pit in Clubhouse. Near Trail. Walking distance to Peachtree Elm. Easy access to Hwy. Shoppings and Restaurants are near.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5831 Terrace Bend Way have any available units?
5831 Terrace Bend Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 5831 Terrace Bend Way have?
Some of 5831 Terrace Bend Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5831 Terrace Bend Way currently offering any rent specials?
5831 Terrace Bend Way is not currently offering any rent specials.