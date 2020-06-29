5831 Terrace Bend Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub new construction

Gated community.Brand New Town home for Rent. Fabulous Chef's Kitchen with White Cabinets and Granite Counter Tops. End unit gets you extra windows. All Hardwood Floors in Main level. Hallways and Stairs are Hardwood floor. Master Suite with Large Spa Shower with His/Her Sink. Terrace level with Full bath. Extended Deck. Swim and Fire-pit in Clubhouse. Near Trail. Walking distance to Peachtree Elm. Easy access to Hwy. Shoppings and Restaurants are near.