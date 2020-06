Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

You will love this spacious and well maintained house in Peachtree Corners! It has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with hardwood floors throughout. The eat in Kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances includes granite counter tops, two ovens and is separated from the dinning room and large living room. The full finished basement has an added family room and play area for entertaining. Call Robert at 678-740-3315 or email robert@pmimainstreet.com