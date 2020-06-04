5508 Terrace Bend Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub new construction

Luxury new 4sided brick townhome. White kitchen with Granite counter top, breakfast bar and breakfast area. Stainless steel appliances. Open Floor plan overlooking family room. Tiled Fireplace operated w/remote. Master suite with spa style double shower. Laundry room in 2nd floor. Hardwood Floor in main, stairs and hallway. Guest room in terrace level with extra storage area. Gated community. Easy access to 285 and 85. Located on the Peachtree Corners Multi Use Trail Plan 2.6 miles from The Forum.