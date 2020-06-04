All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

5508 Terrace Bend Pl

5508 Terrace Bend Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5508 Terrace Bend Pl, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Luxury new 4sided brick townhome. White kitchen with Granite counter top, breakfast bar and breakfast area. Stainless steel appliances. Open Floor plan overlooking family room. Tiled Fireplace operated w/remote. Master suite with spa style double shower. Laundry room in 2nd floor. Hardwood Floor in main, stairs and hallway. Guest room in terrace level with extra storage area. Gated community. Easy access to 285 and 85. Located on the Peachtree Corners Multi Use Trail Plan 2.6 miles from The Forum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 Terrace Bend Pl have any available units?
5508 Terrace Bend Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 5508 Terrace Bend Pl have?
Some of 5508 Terrace Bend Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 Terrace Bend Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5508 Terrace Bend Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 Terrace Bend Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5508 Terrace Bend Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 5508 Terrace Bend Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5508 Terrace Bend Pl offers parking.
Does 5508 Terrace Bend Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5508 Terrace Bend Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 Terrace Bend Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5508 Terrace Bend Pl has a pool.
Does 5508 Terrace Bend Pl have accessible units?
No, 5508 Terrace Bend Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 Terrace Bend Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5508 Terrace Bend Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5508 Terrace Bend Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5508 Terrace Bend Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

