Peachtree Corners, GA
5328 Terrace Bend Place
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

5328 Terrace Bend Place

5328 Terrace Bend Pl · (678) 464-4929
Location

5328 Terrace Bend Pl, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
Better than New!!! 2019 Townhouse in Peachtree Corners! Gated neighborhood!! 4 sides brick!! Hardwood Floors throughout! Dual Master Suites on the upper level. Both bedrooms with trey ceiling, and bathrooms with enormous showers. Open spacious floor plan with Gourmet kitchen with beautiful grey cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, vent hood, double oven and a gas cooktop & huge granite island with beautiful pendant lights! Family Rm with 42" ventless fireplace. Main level has huge bedroom and full bath! This home backs up to courtyard & green space! Located on the Peachtree Corners multi-use trail plan & 2.6/- miles from The Forum!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5328 Terrace Bend Place have any available units?
5328 Terrace Bend Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 5328 Terrace Bend Place have?
Some of 5328 Terrace Bend Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5328 Terrace Bend Place currently offering any rent specials?
5328 Terrace Bend Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5328 Terrace Bend Place pet-friendly?
No, 5328 Terrace Bend Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 5328 Terrace Bend Place offer parking?
No, 5328 Terrace Bend Place does not offer parking.
Does 5328 Terrace Bend Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5328 Terrace Bend Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5328 Terrace Bend Place have a pool?
No, 5328 Terrace Bend Place does not have a pool.
Does 5328 Terrace Bend Place have accessible units?
No, 5328 Terrace Bend Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5328 Terrace Bend Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5328 Terrace Bend Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5328 Terrace Bend Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5328 Terrace Bend Place does not have units with air conditioning.
