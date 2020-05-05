All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like
4532 Claiborne Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
4532 Claiborne Court
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:44 AM

4532 Claiborne Court

4532 Claiborne Ct · (770) 851-7030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4532 Claiborne Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA 30096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Move-in Ready! Gorgeous new home at new subdivision The Oaks. (Map incorrect-House is located other side of Old Norcross Rd in the new subdivision) Master on the main level and futures 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with loft perfect for a second-floor family room and an additional room can be study or exercise or library room. Separate dining room off foyer. The large beautiful gourmet white kitchen has granite countertops, lots of cabinet spaces, and an island opens to a family room with a fireplace. Spacious luxurious master suite has a tray ceiling and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4532 Claiborne Court have any available units?
4532 Claiborne Court has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4532 Claiborne Court have?
Some of 4532 Claiborne Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 Claiborne Court currently offering any rent specials?
4532 Claiborne Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 Claiborne Court pet-friendly?
No, 4532 Claiborne Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 4532 Claiborne Court offer parking?
Yes, 4532 Claiborne Court does offer parking.
Does 4532 Claiborne Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4532 Claiborne Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 Claiborne Court have a pool?
No, 4532 Claiborne Court does not have a pool.
Does 4532 Claiborne Court have accessible units?
No, 4532 Claiborne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 Claiborne Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4532 Claiborne Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4532 Claiborne Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4532 Claiborne Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Peachtree Corners 1 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 3 BedroomsPeachtree Corners Apartments with ParkingPeachtree Corners Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLife UniversityMorehouse College