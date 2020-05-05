4532 Claiborne Court.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities gym parking

Move-in Ready! Gorgeous new home at new subdivision The Oaks. (Map incorrect-House is located other side of Old Norcross Rd in the new subdivision) Master on the main level and futures 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with loft perfect for a second-floor family room and an additional room can be study or exercise or library room. Separate dining room off foyer. The large beautiful gourmet white kitchen has granite countertops, lots of cabinet spaces, and an island opens to a family room with a fireplace. Spacious luxurious master suite has a tray ceiling and