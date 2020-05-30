4175 Buford Hwy

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport fireplace

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath ranch style home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious Living area w/ cozy fireplace. Open Kitchen w/ black appliances and eat-in breakfast area. Separate Dining room. Separate Den/Family room. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ full bath. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Full bath in hall. Beautiful large fenced back yard. Dog-Friendly, no cats. Pet fee will apply. 2 car carport and ample driveway space. Hurry before this beauty is gone! Call 404-800-3130 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Krystle Alexander