4175 Buford Hwy
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

4175 Buford Hwy

4175 Buford Highway · No Longer Available
Location

4175 Buford Highway, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath ranch style home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious Living area w/ cozy fireplace. Open Kitchen w/ black appliances and eat-in breakfast area. Separate Dining room. Separate Den/Family room. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ full bath. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Full bath in hall. Beautiful large fenced back yard. Dog-Friendly, no cats. Pet fee will apply. 2 car carport and ample driveway space. Hurry before this beauty is gone! Call 404-800-3130 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Krystle Alexander

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4175 Buford Hwy have any available units?
4175 Buford Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 4175 Buford Hwy have?
Some of 4175 Buford Hwy's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4175 Buford Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
4175 Buford Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 Buford Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4175 Buford Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 4175 Buford Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 4175 Buford Hwy offers parking.
Does 4175 Buford Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4175 Buford Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 Buford Hwy have a pool?
No, 4175 Buford Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 4175 Buford Hwy have accessible units?
No, 4175 Buford Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 Buford Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 4175 Buford Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4175 Buford Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 4175 Buford Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
