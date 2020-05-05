4083 Glen Meadow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Located in award winning Simpson Elementary District, this brick ranch offers one level living on the best street in the neighborhood. Bright, open floor plan, soaring ceilings with exposed beams, large kitchen with Corian counters, warm stained cabinets, appliances, breakfast room with large windows leading to a large deck. You will love the view off of the back deck gorgeous, natural views. Full basement for great storage! Spalding Corners offers a fantastic, family/friendly community with swim/tennis, playground, and strong HOA!