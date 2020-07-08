All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Last updated May 9 2020

3935 Coventry Park Lane

3935 Coventry Park Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3935 Coventry Park Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA 30096

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
guest suite
tennis court
Spacious single-house in Peachtree Corners - Property Id: 266488

Five bedrooms and four bathrooms with a guest suite in the main floor. Excellent location to everything including grocery stores, restaurants, bus stop, I-141, etc. A safe neighborhood near a cul-de-sac. Children's playground, Tennis courts, and swimming pool are included in the HoA. Please visit google-Map for a view of the front door and street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266488
Property Id 266488

(RLNE5723404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Coventry Park Lane have any available units?
3935 Coventry Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 3935 Coventry Park Lane have?
Some of 3935 Coventry Park Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Coventry Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Coventry Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Coventry Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3935 Coventry Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3935 Coventry Park Lane offer parking?
No, 3935 Coventry Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3935 Coventry Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Coventry Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Coventry Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3935 Coventry Park Lane has a pool.
Does 3935 Coventry Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3935 Coventry Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Coventry Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 Coventry Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 Coventry Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3935 Coventry Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

