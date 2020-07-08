3935 Coventry Park Lane

Amenities
Spacious single-house in Peachtree Corners - Property Id: 266488
Five bedrooms and four bathrooms with a guest suite in the main floor. Excellent location to everything including grocery stores, restaurants, bus stop, I-141, etc. A safe neighborhood near a cul-de-sac. Children's playground, Tennis courts, and swimming pool are included in the HoA. Please visit google-Map for a view of the front door and street.
