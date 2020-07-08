3935 Coventry Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool guest suite tennis court

Spacious single-house in Peachtree Corners - Property Id: 266488



Five bedrooms and four bathrooms with a guest suite in the main floor. Excellent location to everything including grocery stores, restaurants, bus stop, I-141, etc. A safe neighborhood near a cul-de-sac. Children's playground, Tennis courts, and swimming pool are included in the HoA. Please visit google-Map for a view of the front door and street.

