Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beauty in Peachtree Corners! Entertainment space galore! Remodeled kitchen and hardwoods throughout the property. Enjoy the beautiful view of the expansive fenced backyard while sitting in the screen room, on the wood deck or the patio off the family room! Newer Roof and HVAC system/air ducts. The property is "electric car ready."