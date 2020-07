Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Comfortable family home with huge added cedar screen porch and office or workshop with separate entrance. Large playroom in partially finished basement as well as storage room. Fenced back yard. Near the Forum for great shopping. Walk to Library and Post Office. Great Norcross cluster schools, eligible for Paul Duke STEM High School as well as Norcross HS. Wesleyan School and Cornerstone Academy are private options. Pets OK depending on number and type of pets.