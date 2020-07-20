95 Stone Edge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful three bedroom, two bath - ready for new residents! Relaxing rocking chair front porch overlooking lovely front yard. This home also features vaulted ceilings, sunny kitchen with large breakfast nook and appliances, spacious family room with hardwood flooring and decorative fireplace, master bedroom with walk-in closet, and a wonderful deck overlooking the huge private backyard.Includes 2 car garage. You will not want to miss out on seeing this home.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1991



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1080

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.