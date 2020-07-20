All apartments in Paulding County
Paulding County, GA
95 Stone Edge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

95 Stone Edge Drive

95 Stone Edge Drive · No Longer Available
95 Stone Edge Drive, Paulding County, GA 30141

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
garage
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

Beautiful three bedroom, two bath - ready for new residents! Relaxing rocking chair front porch overlooking lovely front yard. This home also features vaulted ceilings, sunny kitchen with large breakfast nook and appliances, spacious family room with hardwood flooring and decorative fireplace, master bedroom with walk-in closet, and a wonderful deck overlooking the huge private backyard.Includes 2 car garage. You will not want to miss out on seeing this home.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1991

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1080
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

