Paulding County, GA
617 Shoals Trail
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:13 PM

617 Shoals Trail

617 Shoals Trail · No Longer Available
Location

617 Shoals Trail, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this traditional 4-sided brick home with owner's suite on main. Great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and large bonus room complete the main level. Additional parking sufficient for a large RV.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Shoals Trail have any available units?
617 Shoals Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 617 Shoals Trail have?
Some of 617 Shoals Trail's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Shoals Trail currently offering any rent specials?
617 Shoals Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Shoals Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Shoals Trail is pet friendly.
Does 617 Shoals Trail offer parking?
Yes, 617 Shoals Trail offers parking.
Does 617 Shoals Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Shoals Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Shoals Trail have a pool?
No, 617 Shoals Trail does not have a pool.
Does 617 Shoals Trail have accessible units?
No, 617 Shoals Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Shoals Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Shoals Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Shoals Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Shoals Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
